Theodore Roosevelt was a New York governor who became the 26th President of the Unted States and was known for his foreign policy, corporate reforms, ecological preservation and unwavering determination for nationalism. A famous American historian and author of Theodore Roosevelt biography, Kathleen Dalton, once stated that, “Today, Roosevelt is heralded as the architect of the modern presidency, as a world leader who boldly reshaped the office to meet the needs of the new century and redefined America’s place in the world.”

This notion is widely accepted by most social engineers and open-source intelligence analysts and, as a member of this intellectual body, I share the opinion that His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodinma, is of like mind with Theodore Roosevelt, thus the Roosevelt of Igboland.

In the political history of Ndigbo, ever since pre-colonial era, a careful retrospect to “Who We Are”, “Where We Are” and where we aspire to be in the future reveals, in my opinion, a conspiracy theory more of a stereotype of self-destruction the cliché of “IGBO ENWE EZE” yet Igbo nwere NZE nwe Ozo. It’s high time the famous Ahiajoku lecture centres its teachings and doctrines against this contraption with a view of properly guiding our future generation on the quest for the right political inclination that will engender national development in Igboland and Nigeria at large. Thus Ndigbo may need to follow person wey sabi road, in the person of Gov. Hope Uzodinma.

Uzodinma, ever since his days in the hallowed chamber, as my very own senator then representing Imo West Senatorial District, has been known for his political sagacity, devoid of sentiments. As the chairman of the Senate Committee on Customs, the Nigeria Custom Service recorded the highest ever monthly revenue of N140.4 billion in August 2018. This is a testament of Uzodinma’s leadership quality on corporate reforms and business acumen.

Roosevelt once said: “The most important single ingredient in the formula of success is knowing how to get along with people.” His Excellency, Gov. Hope Uzodinma, shares this political ideology, thus the reason for his political gains. This is proven in the aftermath of the Supreme Court verdict that pronounced Sen. Hope Uzodinma the executive governor of Imo State. His party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), had no lawmaker in the 27-member Imo State House of Assembly prior to the apex court decision. However, in less than 72 hours of the pronouncement, Uzodinma earned the solidarity of the Imo State legislature, winning 21 out of the 27 lawmakers in the House of Assembly, thereby making APC the majority party.

In Nigeria’s political sphere, “body language” is one thing that defines and redefines one’s political antecedent and future. In a bid to support the Federal Government’s policy on Local Content Act and encourage local manufacturers and at the same time grow the naira, Uzodinma procured brand new vehicles from an indigenous car manufacturing company to meet the logistics requirements of Imo State heads of service and permanent secretaries against his predecessors’ practice of procuring foreign cars that do not offer any better economic gain to the state.

In less than 30 days as the executive governor of Imo State, Uzodinma has proven beyond every reasonable doubt his readiness for governance that will deliver the dividends of democracy for Imolites. Against the rhetoric of self-aggrandizement displayed by his predecessors, an anomaly that has become normal for most Nigerian politicians, Uzodinma’s focus on governance and economic diplomacy remain unprecedented as articulated in his ‘3Rs’ mantra of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Recovery for the overall benefit of Imolites.

In a press statement, Uzodinma ordered contractors handling road projects in Imo State to return to site within 72 hours or have their contracts terminated, stating that there shall be no abandoned project in Imo State, irrespective of the governor in power that awarded the contract. With reforms like this, it’s expected that some disgruntled and unscrupulous individuals who do not have the interest of the state will emerge.

Consequently, the incessant protest in Imo State since Uzodinma became the executive governor is increasingly becoming uncalled for and a mere distraction to governance being sponsored by some evil political profiteers. This is highly condemnable and I plead with every imolite to give no credence to these political profiteers but further seek ways of supporting the government of Gov Hope Uzodinma, together we are all HOPEFUL. #IMOGaDinma.

•Comr. Fredrick is an indigene of Imo State and member Cyber Security Experts Association of Nigeria. He writes from Abuja. [email protected]