George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has warned that any appointees of his administration who abuses his oath of office would be shown the way out.

This is just as he charged the Commissioners, Special Advisers and Senior Special Assistants to bring to forth their wealth of experience to drive the shared vision of prosperity of his administration which is anchored on the 3Rs of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery.

Uzodinma who stated this at the swearing-in of commissioners and other appointees of his administration at the Ahiajoku International Convention Centre, called on the appointees to see their appointments as a privilege that should not be abused.

He said: “It is important that you don’t take the oath of office as a mere ritual; you must take every word there seriously. You owe it a duty to Imo people and God to ensure that you don’t fail in your assignment. You are now a magnifying glass with which the public will see our government.”

He warned that he will not hesitate to sack any appointee who indulges in actions that will bring the administration into disrepute in any form.

“Your actions and inactions going forward from today matter a lot; all those things you have done in the past that did not matter before, matters now. You must watch what you say or do as a government representative. Any action that is capable of bringing government to ridicule will be unacceptable to us So , I expect all of you to exhibit a high sense of discipline and you must lead by example at your place of work be it ministry or agency. ”

Urging the commissioners and other appointees to justify the confidence reposed on them, the governor expressed confidence that coming back from the three days retreat, they must have been equipped with new and modern innovations that will help drive the economy of the state.

Meanwhile, Uzodinma has reiterated that welfare of civil servants and entire Imo work force in general will continue to be among the top priorities of his administration. Governor Uzodimma noted: “To this end, it is important to make it absolutely clear that I have never broken, will never break my promise of making sure that workers salaries are paid before the end of the month.”

However, he advised heads of Ministries and Agencies of Government to submit their payrolls and other relevant data in time to the adequate authorities. This will help salaries to be paid as of when due,” he said.