Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has warned that his administration would soon commence demolition of properties illegally sited on government lands.

The State commissioner for land, survey and physical planning, Eyinnaya Onuegbu disclosed this to newsmen yesterday. According to him, there would be no sacred cow, adding that federal parastatals also involved would be treated same way.

Onuegbu while stating some of the achievements of his ministry since the inception of governor Uzodinma also noted the government would no longer tolerate indiscriminate allocation of land without following due processes.

He maintained that it has been the practice of the previous governments in the State, but averred that he would never allow that to continue adding that if not checked may disrupt the Master plan of the State.

The commissioner however warned those occupying such lands to relocate of have themselves to blame. He informed that the State government would commence the demolition in three months time after going through all the processes involved.

“We are going to come down heavily on these people occupying government land and properties, nobody would be spared, their activities would be looked into if they are obstructing the Master plan of the State.

“Some of them who built residential house where there is supposed to be market and closely watching those who are trespassing on the land meant for railway line, they are to seize in their own interest.” Onuegbu warned.

He also said that the present administration has checked the illegal issuance of Certificate of Occupancy , explaining that the practice existed in the previous government has led to the State government having over 1,400 pending land cases in court.

He said “in the past government documents is duplicated into three titles over one land, this happens because certificate of occupancy was in various hands, it was being issued in the ministry, lands and land, bureau of lands even from government house.

“When they create land they give C of O , you find out that out of that three, four people would own allocation over one plot, that led to the ministry exposed to having over 1,400 pending land cases before I resumed office.” Onuegbu said.