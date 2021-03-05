From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Special Adviser to governor Hope Uzodinma on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri and his coleague, Eric Uwakwe , Senior Special Assistant on Youth Affairs may have incurred the wrath of Imo youths for their alleged assault on former governor of the State, Rochas Okorocha who they accused of forcefully breaking into the Royal Palm Estate sealed by the State government.

The youths on the aegis of Imo West Youths for Good Governance on Wednesday asked the Governor, Hope Uzodinma, to sack the two aides and hand them over to the police for prosecution.

At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, the Board of Trustees chairman of the group, Prince Wisdom Nwauwa, said that the alleged attack on Okorocha, a serving senator of the Federal republic” is another sad commentary on our democracy.”

The youths have equally threatened to petition the Inspector General of Police, Adamu Muhammed, if the governor fail to handover the two aides to the police for prosecution at the expiration of a seven day ultimatum.

The group claimed that the aides of the governor projected the image of the state in a bad light and ought to be made to face wrath of the law.

Nwauwa said ” we are issuing a seven day ultimatum to the governor of Imo state, Hope Uzodinma to sack his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Chinasa Nwaneri, and his SSA on youth Affairs, Eric Uwakwe, for masterminding the attack on Senator Rochas Okorocha at Royal Spring Palm Estate, Owerri, on February 21.

“The governor must also go beyond the sacking of the two erring aides by handing them over to the police for prosecution. The governor must do these in order to prove that he was not the one who sent the thugs to attack a former governor of Imo state and currently a senator of the Federal republic. If the governor fails to do these from now till the next seven days, we shall petition the Inspector General of Police, inviting him into the matter.”

The Youths also dismissed the threats by Orlu Peoples Consultative Forum (OPOCA) Assembly to recall Okorocha from the Senate.

“OPOCA calling for the recall of senator Rochas Okorocha from the Senate is a faceless one. They are political racketeers who have no other means of survival except politics. They have no office, no address but few members who enter into any new government just to make ends meet.

” How can you be calling for the recall of a vibrant senator like Okorocha. The most vibrant senator the Igbo have at the Senate. The senator with verifiable projects in all the 12 councils that make up Imo West senatorial district. We know that the group is part of the Imo state government. The chairman of that group called OPOCA is the current Imo state Commissioner for transport.”

Reacting, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Print Media, Modestus Nwamkpa, said that the government would not join issues with ” Okorocha’s boys.”

According to him, Uzodinma had the mandate of the people of the State to recover assets of the state allegedly diverted by Okorocha and his associates.

Nwamkpa, insisted that it was Okorocha’s associates who attacked Government officials and the security men posted to the sealed estate.