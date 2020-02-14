SAM OSUJI

Psychoanalyzing Gov Hope Uzodinma’s maiden broadcast of 21 January 2020 is a task that will enrich contemporary national discourse. This piece which serves as a sequel to an earlier published viewpoint on the speech takes a look at the well-grounded programmes of the Governor intended to stimulate the economy of the state and ultimately, the well-being of the people. The opening part of the speech is stylistically incisive and shrewd, especially in its conciliatory tone. It bespeaks equality and liberty that should be shared by every Imolite. It also delineates the centrality of the noble values of the state which need to be immediately restored to ensure our collective humanity prevails. This much formed the crux of my first take on the speech.

Gov Uzodinma envisions a new Imo state where a new paradigm will be launched to stamp out vexatious issues of maladministration. For according to the Governor: “The New Imo State offers a new paradigm to redress the ripples of those years of maladministration …” He did not just stop at that like speech-conscious pontiffs. Instead, he outlined practical ways of ensuring efficient public administration and good governance in all strata of the state: “Our New Imo State will restore financial discipline, entrench due process and conduct government business in the most transparent fashion.” Indeed, financial indiscipline has been the bane of most governments.

In fact, in the recent past in Imo, a certain governor that rose on the crest of goodwill and façade of a philanthropic person engaged in a crass plundering of the state. Indeed, people were deluded to think he would not be associated with financial sleaze. The said administration unfortunately turned out to be a fiefdom of reckless skullduggery where tax payers’ money was used in expanding the business empire of the “emperor” governor. It sounds interesting that Governor Hope has drawn a line which will make him distinct from others, especially with the resolve to make government spending transparent. The Governor also hopes to ensure good governance by practically involving the grass root superstructure (the local government). Thus he declares: “The New Imo State incorporates a new development trajectory that will harness the critical role of the local government councils in downstream value chain creation.”

The plundering of the local council coffers by successive government is an act inimical to the sustenance of grassroots government. It is insidious to the value chain in governance that spirals from the federal government. It is interesting and indeed salutary that the Governor would not meddle into the finances of the local government in the state. This informs the reason he promised to restore the full autonomy of the Local Government Administration in the state. His declaration in this direction is bold and emphatic: “In line with the provisions of the constitution, we shall urgently restore the autonomy and integrity of local Government Administration.” By so doing, Gov Hope commits to being faithful with the stride the Buhari-administration is making towards ensuring that the LG system is truly autonomous and vibrant.

A novel practice and practicable way of ensuring good governance according to the Governor is in making the common wealth of Imolites available to them through the 3-R Agenda of Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Recovery of the socio-economic sectors of the state. For the Governor therefore, “Our New Imo State will enshrine a new culture of shared prosperity in which the common wealth of the people is made available for the good of all.” This will in part entail paying civil servants and pensioners in full and in time too. Already the Governor has given out brand new Innoson cars to Permanent Secretaries to spur them to greater productivity.

He has also announced a scheme where car loans could be accessed by civil servants. This in itself is a gesture of hope and prosperity to the people. In practical terms, the era of unmotivated and incompetent civil service will soon be history as the Governor has already declared that civil servants “will be trained in line with new Digital Technology ecosystem platform in liaison with some Technological incubation centres.” And for a state that had seen servants stagnant for a long time, it is reassuring that Gov Hope has declared that “…Promotional Discipline in Civil service shall be patterned to reflect the New Imo paradigm. This once again is an indication that a new Sheriff is in town.”

When Gov Hope sings the song of prosperity to Imolites, he does not chant the tune of typical Nigerian politicians who intone beautiful lines to excite the sensibilities of voters/citizens and then melt way when action is needed,. The practical ways he gave are noteworthy. For instance, he promised to restore the 27 sub-Treasuries of the state, institute a Staff Housing loan scheme and Vehicle Advance, and above all establish a Consolidated Revenue Fund (CRF) from where salaries and pensions would be drawn every month. In fact, the Governor listed payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities as First Line charge to the CRF in accordance to the provision of the law. This is a bold statement that inspires hope and joy in the subconscious of the people. Other practical ways of ensuring prosperity in the state according to the Governor will be to roll out macro-economic programmes, economic diversifications, establish Diaspora Rural Economic Partnership, stimulate downstream value chain through intervention and support to MSMEs, establish Graduate Entrepreneurship Scheme to equip graduates with requisite set of skills for self empowerment, establishing State Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council (SEDARC) to close all tangible and intangible economic gaps in the state. Imo is indeed in for a voyage of prosperity and bliss.

Imo State, for one, has had a turbulent political clime. Times were when the people shuddered in utter helplessness as the ‘emperor’ governor at the time bestrode the space like a colossus. They literally watched with trepidation as the ‘emperor’ gave them the most dreadful of treats. Times also were when hospitals were filled to the seams by sick, hapless Imolites as their standard of living plummeted. The economy then only thrived within the family of the emperor. Even funeral homes made a bumper harvest of the situation.

But with the grand entry of Senator Hope Uzodinma, the situation will never be the same again. Coming confidently with a message of hope, waltzing powerfully with a tune of hope and emerging gracefully with an epistle of hope, Gov Hope has undoubtedly come to restore the dignity of every Imolite irrespective of political and cultural leaning. The gong of hope and sound of prosperity he has been producing are grand in theory and practice. Already the impact of the New Imo he promised is getting illuminated by the day to all and sundry. This new Sheriff therefore is the long-awaited one. His messianic mission will redefine leadership beyond the shores of Imo State and set the pace of sound leadership from Imo to other sub-nationalities of Nigeria.

Chief Osuji is former ALGON Chairman of Imo State