Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma advised on Monday that any traditional ruler in the State who cannot handle community policing in their enclaves should resign.

The Governor gave the order while addressing local native rulers on the need to rid the State of miscreants as well as spreading awareness on preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic in their various communities.

Governor Uzodinma told the traditional rulers to be at the forefront of preventing crimes in their communities, warning that he would not tolerate any lapses in watching over their respective areas.

To ensure that the royal fathers adhere to his directive, the Governor banned traditional rulers from ruling from out of State.

‘I will not tolerate any Eze who cannot prevent rape, kidnapping or armed robbery in his community, such traditional ruler should resign; community policing is not about ruling from outside your place; you will be held responsible for any security lapses in your community,’ Uzodinma said.

On preventing the spread of COVID-19, Uzodinma urged the native rulers to be the crusaders in their localities by constantly enlightening their subjects on tips to prevent the spread of the virus.