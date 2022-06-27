From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The Special Adviser( Political Matters) to the Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, Dr Batos Nwadike has resigned his appointment.

He said that governor Uzodinma’s opaque and undemocratic style of leadership as responsible for resigning his appointment as he has been was repeatedly left in the dark as to the policies of the government and denied access to power in a government he had played an unwavering and consistent leading role in birthing from 2001 to 2020.

He also disclosed that his office was never accorded the respect it deserves nor was he reimbursed his legitimate expenses such as imprest of his office for the 28 months he was in office till date.

Recall that Dr Fabian Ihekwueme , former state commissioner for International Affairs had also resigned his appointment last year in similar circumstance .

Dr Nwadike announced his exit from the government in a letter addressed to the governor made available to journalists on Monday in Owerri, Imo State.

He said, “It is with a mixture of nostalgia, pride, and regret that I write to formally inform you of my resignation as your Special Adviser on Political Matters.

“I am proud of the accomplishments of my office in the last two years and six months, during which time I dedicated all my talents and energy towards the success of your administration.

“I am equally proud to have conceived your government’s slogan of ‘Shared Prosperity’ which is widely embraced by all your supporters and now synonymous with your government.

“My office has constantly been the first to respond to breaking news pertaining to your government. Since my appointment, I have consistently used my intellectual acumen to counter the attacks on your government and advanced unimpeachable arguments on your behalf which have been widely acclaimed even by your opponents. Your political opponents have been my political opponents and your allies have been my allies.

“This is not to say that I am not disappointed in your failure to run an inclusive government outside your chosen insular inner circle.

“Your undemocratic and opaque leadership style has caused me no small unrest. I have been appalled not merely for my political interest but on account of common decency. I was repeatedly left in the dark and denied access to power in a government and vision I played an unwavering and consistent leading role in birthing from 2001 to 2020. During this period, I never changed, disbelieved, vacillated or cross-carpeted.

“As your political adviser, I was not afforded the respect of my office or reimbursed my legitimate expenses such as Imprest of my office from inauguration till date. Your Excellency, for 28 months, I spent the sum of N2,400,000 (Two Million Four Hundred Thousand Naira) monthly from my own pocket in running the office which you appointed and inaugurated me into.

“These expenses were made on account of payment of staff salary, logistics, feeding, media, printing, travel, events, meetings and several other sub-heads of payment. Furthermore, I spent the sum of N10,000,000 to furnish the government residence in Commissioners Quarters which I was allocated. This is a total amount of N77,200,000 (Seventy-Seven Million Two Hundred Thousand Naira). I humbly use this medium to once again request your Excellency to instruct that these expenses be reimbursed to me.

“Far-disappointing is your bewildering fervent embrace and elevation of hardened opponents of the vision, high and above honest and dedicated allies. This is a brazen crass aberration of politics and power. Despite the challenges, I soldiered on without malice, bearing the constant slights and carrying my cross with the hope that it shall be well.”

He further said, “Like the holy book says ‘there is a time for everything’. I believe the time has come for my departure from your administration. This is by no means the end to the over 20 (twenty) years of our political association. I still remember with nostalgia our long ago regular extensive discussions on the struggle for Igbo presidency which culminated in your delivering Ozuruigbo’s 17th keynote lecture in 2016 at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja. As the adage goes, the rest is history.”