Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma, has been described as a realist who prefers being practical than theoretical.

According Dr. C. Uba, who contested the 2019 Imo State governorship election on the ticket of the People’s Redemption Party, Uzodinma will bring his wealth of experience to bear, to the benefit of Imo State.

Uba, in a statement signed by Daniel Nwude, coordinator of his governorship campaign last year, said

Uzodinma will usher in more meaningful developments in the state and unify the good people of Imo state.

While accusing the immediate past government led by Governor Emeka ihedioha of planting seeds of discord, hatred and dichotomy among the people of the state, Uba said the coming of Uzodinma will bring about reconciliation, which will lead to the progress of Imo.

He pledged unalloyed support to Governor Uzodinma’s government, while promising to bring his wealth of experience to help the government, especially in the health sector, if called upon.

Ubah pleaded with the Imo indigenes to chose collective interests of people over the individual interests and cautioned them not t allow sentiment to override their sense of reasoning.

Saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) take over in Imo State was for the interest of not only the state but also the South East one, in preparation for the 2023 Igbo presidency, he then advised the Igbo political class to play more in the interest of the zone instead of party differences.