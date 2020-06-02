George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has inaugurated the Imo State Independent Electoral Commission (ISIEC), and tasked the members to strengthen the state electoral infrastructure that would that would conduct and produce credible elections at the grass roots.

He harped on the need for credible and reliable data for future elections and other statistical needs of the state, especially as it relates to population.

He said the new ISIEC is expected to “produce Chairmen and Councilors with political integrity, strong in character irrespective of political party, Local Government Area or Council.”

The Governor assured them of government’s support in funding and other logistics that will help them to produce credible and consistent elections that will stand the test of time, and enjoined them to discharge their duties without fear or favour. “If we don’t strengthen the democratic system at the LGA level, the political system will continue to be confronted with challenges in the state,” the Governor said.

In her acceptance speech, Chairman of the Commission, Mrs. Pauline Onyeka promised, on behalf of her members, to put in their best and asked for the prayers of Imo people to enable them succeed.

She commended the Governor for being gender sensitive, noting that Imo State is the first to have a woman as the Chairman of a State Independent Electoral Commission. Mrs. Onyeka promised not to disappoint the Governor and the entire people of Imo State.