Bolaji Okunola

Super Eagles’ Head Coach, Gernot Rohr is concerned with the quality of goalkeepers in the national team and concluded that none of the three goal minders could be rated best.

The team had been known to concede goals and silly errors from goalkeepers. It was recalled ever since the Franco-German coach took over, he had been facing difficulties with the men standing between the sticks.

Rohr, who had tested goalkeepers like home-base Ikechukwu Ezenwa of Katsina United, Francis Uzoho, who ply his trade for Spanish second division side, Deportivo La Coruna and South Africa-base goal stopper, Daniel Akpeyi revealed this to SportingSun.

“As you can see, I’m still facing some difficulties in the goalkeeping department. I have tested several goalkeepers and I hope they keep improving. I’m still searching for a preferable one and my agents are doing their best.

“It was obvious the fans wasn’t happy with the error committed by Francis Uzoho during the last AFCON qualifier cracker against Seychelles in Asaba.

“That error was a wake up call for me. In few weeks time, the AFCON 2019 camp would be opened. The players will all come together to show their ability and readiness.

“I am not slamming the goalkeepers, rather I’m only urging them to keep improving because the fans and I will not be happy conceding more goals due to error of theirs.

“They have to show to me they are the best and am happy they are aware we are having a short period of time for preparation,” he said.