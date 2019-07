Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho is hoping for a positive return to Cyprus when he starts a loan spell with Omonia Nicosia from Spanish side, Deportivo La Coruna.

The 20-year-old endured a torrid time earlier this year after a loan spell at Cypriot rival, Anorthosis Famagusta was cut short due to irregularities in his registration.

On the pitch, it was also difficult after he was sent off for the first time in his career in April.

A lack of top-flight football cost him his place as Nigeria’s first-choice keeper ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, becoming third choice behind Daniel Akpeyi and Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

“I learned a lot from last season’s experience; hopefully, it will serve as a motivation to do well,” Uzoho, who joined Omonia on a season-long loan, told BBC Sport.

“I can say last season is in the past now and I hope to write a good chapter with Omonia by God’s grace and hard work.

“To move forward, you can’t keep looking back, so I just want to remain focus on what lies ahead.”

Capped 14 times by Nigeria, he played all three matches as the Super Eagles exited the 2018 World Cup in the group stage.

But he made a solitary appearance at the just-concluded Nation Cup against Tunisia, as the Super Eagles sealed a third place finish in Egypt.

“I was very happy to play for my county at the Nations Cup and to be able to do that in a match that got us a medal was incredible,” added Uzoho.

“I’ve started pre-season with the club on a positive note and I feel good about it.”