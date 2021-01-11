Nigeria international goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho played his first league game of the season for Cypriot side, APOEL, helping them to a 3-0 win over Ermis.

The goalkeeper was playing his first league game since 2019 while he was on loan to fellow Cypriot side, Omonia Nicosia, no thanks to the injury that kept him out for a year.

Upon his return he didn’t find favour in coach Mick McCarthy, who stuck with Miguel Silva and even relegated the Nigerian to third choice fueling talks of a loan move for the goalkeeper.

McCarthy was, however, sacked last week after a run of poor results and a new coach, Savvas Poursaitidis, wasted no time in handling Uzoho the number one spot and he responded with a clean sheet.

His return to match action means he’s now in the frame for a national team return where he will be up against Maduka Okoye who has deputised for him since his injury lay off.