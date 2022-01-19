Francis Uzoho, Kelechi Nwakali, Peter Olayinka and Tyronne Ebuehi are all set to start for the Super Eagles in today’s final AFCON Group D clash against Guinea Bissau as coach Austin Eguavoen will make wholesale changes to rest key players for the knockout rounds.

Uzoho and Ebuehi are yet to get game time in Cameroon.

Semi Ajayi, Jamilu Collins, Alex Iwobi and Chidera Ejuke will also be involved against Guinea Bissau, who will need to win to stay alive at this tournament.

Nwakali will come in for Joe Aribo, Uzoho takes over from Maduka Okoye in goal, while Olayinka is poised to lead the attack ahead of Union Berlin striker, Taiwo Awoniyi.

However, key stars like stand-in captain, William Ekong, midfielder Wilfred Ndidi and striker Kelechi Iheanacho are expected to keep their places in the starting XI.

That’s what looks like the spine of the Eagles in Cameroon.