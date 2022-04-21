Former business manager of the late reggae legend, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day, aka Uzo, has said that he is working assiduously to shut down the popular 02 Arena in London with his brand of music making waves.

Omenka, who is CEO, Miracle Day Music, and recently returned from a tour of Istanbul, Turkey, and South Africa is already preparing for another tour (Meet and Greet) that will take him round England.

Hinting about his forthcoming plans, he said: “We have a lot of artistes like Acho, Shade Andrews, and Peter De Rock Uwaifo, among others coming out soon, even King Wadada who won KORA award was on my label back in the day.

“After the death of our legend Majek, I decided to take the bull by the horns to give our fans good music, live performances. We want to also thank the promoters in Europe that have been giving us tours, moving around everywhere and their belief in good music.”

The music label boss who gave accolades to Wizkid Burna Boy and Davido for shutting down O2 Arena, says he is set to make history at the same venue.

“It is going to be my turn. This tour I will be having at Oxford, London city, Birmingham, Leicester, Colchester, among others will be the beginning of a much bigger events lined up. My tour begins from the end of May down to June and so on with other related activities in-between.”