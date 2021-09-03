Manager of the late reggae icon, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day, has released his latest song, “One People.” Popularly known as Uzo, the talented artiste, via his lyrics, appealed to world leaders to make life easy for their people.

Explaining what inspired “One People,” Uzo, CEO of Miracle Day Music, said: “I shot the video in the UK for a reason, though I did the production in Nigeria. The video director is a British citizen of Hong Kong descent, the cameramen is from Iraq, the other instrumentalist is from Afghanistan and the other from Russia. I also chose Camden because of its tourist attraction.”

You see people from different part of the world there. I did some shot at Canary Wharf.

It has high time the world desists from disunity, dishonesty, propaganda, division, tribalism, zenophobia, religious intolerance, racism. I classify all these as venom. It is what you tell your children that they grow with. A lot of these problems are what is in their heads. I am trying to speak to everyone with my songs.”

Uzo who is set to tour the worked with his 18-man band has eight singles currently enjoying rave reviews on the Miracle Day Music label which include Walk without You (dedicated to the memory of Majek Fashek); God bless Lagos; Celebrate; Merciful God and Zion Africa.

