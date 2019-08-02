Uzotex Charity Foundation, a non-profit making venture will start a three-day medical outreach on Saturday.

The medical outreach holding at the Foundation Health Centre, Umuchima, Ideato-South Local Government Area, Imo State will have 40 medical personnel attending to rural dwellers. The objective of the outreach is to better the life of the needy and the rural people,

Chairman and CEO of Shanghai Engineering Works & Industrial Limited and renowned philanthropist of international repute, Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu, said, the programme is aimed at tackling the health challenges of those who may not have access to affordable health care facilities.

Uzotex Foundation has built and equipped a health centre, which it handed over to Umuchima Community years back.

In the medical outreach, the foundation secured partnership with pharmaceutical companies that keyed into its vision to make available the needed drugs.