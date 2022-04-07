From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti State Government has urged stakeholders in Osi Ekiti in Ido/Osi Local Government Area to abide by the town’s chieftaincy declaration in filling the vacant stool of the Olosi.

Deputy Governor Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi stressed that the kingmakers must be guided by the Osi Ekiti Chieftaincy Declaration which stipulates that the Asubiojo Ruling House is the next in line to produce the next Olosi.

According to a statement by the Special Assistant (Media) to the Deputy Governor, Odunayo Ogunmola, the throne of the Olosi of Osi Ekiti became vacant following the demise of the last occupant, Oba Oladiran Adewoye Agunbiade, on August 4, 2021.

According to him, the Chieftaincy Declaration, which is the official gazette guiding the selection of the Olosi, should not be jettisoned, since it is still the extant law in force.

The deputy governor said the state government, being a law-abiding administration, would not subscribe to violating the spirit and letter of the Osi Ekiti Chieftaincy Declaration except the gazette is set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Otunba Egbeyemi explained that the meeting was called following the receipt of a security report of the likelihood of a breakdown of law and order over the alleged move to allow the nomination of candidates from other ruling houses who are not the next to produce the Olosi.

He enjoined the kingmakers to allow the fear of God and adherence to the extant law to guide their action in filling the vacant royal seat for the town to move forward and enjoy peace and harmony.

The deputy governor said: ‘According to the Chieftaincy Declaration of Osi Ekiti, the next Ruling House to produce the Olosi is the Asubiojo Ruling House and that is the law except the gazette is set aside by a court of competent jurisdiction.

‘You kingmakers of Osi Ekiti should be guided by the gazette (Chieftaincy Declaration) and let the fear of God guide you in selecting the right person as the next Oba of your town.’

According to him, the Dr Kayode Fayemi Administration had successfully enthroned not less than twenty-two traditional rulers in the last three-and-half years and had followed due process and never interfered with the job of the kingmakers.

The deputy governor also warned the Osi Ekiti kingmakers against peddling rumours against the state government and other actions that could lead to breach of public peace in the community.

He further added that if there is any case in court on the matter, the interested parties must wait for the judgment of the court and not resort to any self help.

The head of the kingmakers, the Odofin of Osi Ekiti, Chief Olaiya Faturoti, apologised to the state government on the unfounded rumours being peddled by those he referred to as ‘mischief makers and enemy of progress.’

He promised to go back home alongside fellow kingmakers to update the people of the town on the meeting held with the state government and the need to give peace a chance on the kingship matter.