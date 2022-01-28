By Lukman Olabiyi

Royal families in Ikeja, Capital of Lagos state have kicked against the nomination of a 33-year-old Temitope Ibikunle as king designate for vacant stool of Olu of Ikeja.

Ibikunle, who is from Oshoja ruling house, was a youth representative on the now-defunct Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS related Abuses and other matters.

The stool of Olu of Ikeja had been vacant for nine years after the demise of Oba Rauf Matemi, Amore 1, who joined his ancestors in Oct. 2014.

Speaking at a news briefing held on Friday at Ikeja, leaders of some royal families and kingmakers in the kingdom, said that Prince Tajudeen Murtala, who had earlier been unveiled as king-elect remained the sole candidate for the throne.

Oluwo of Ikeja Land, Chief Mureni Illo and Prince Jamiu Folami, who spoke on behalf of others, accused politicians in the area of blocking the progress of Ikeja land, by sabotaging their efforts at installing the king-elect.

They appealed to the state government to allow the will of the indigenes of Ikeja Kingdom to prevail, by giving approved to the installation of Prince Murtala as their new king.

Specifically, the Oluwo of Ikeja Land raised the alarm that his life was in danger, due to his stance on the issue.