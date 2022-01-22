By Lukman Olabiyi

Royal families in Ikeja, capital of Lagos State have appeal to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to give government’s approval for the crowning of new king-elect, Prince Tajudeen Murtala as monarch of the kingdom.

The stool of Olu of Ikeja had been vacant for seven years after the demise of Oba Rauf Matemi, Amore 1, who joined his ancestors in October, 2014. Members of the royal families, comprising Iyade, Amore, and Oshoja, as well as other stakeholders in the kingdom, unveiled Prince Murtala as the king-elect for the kingdom at a press conference.

The royal families were represented by Chief Olushola Coker, Oluwo of Ikejaland, Chief Mureni Illo, Prince Saheed Afariogun, Prince Jamiu Folami, Prince Jamiu Obidairo, and the Iyaloja of Ikeja, Princess Mutiat Folami. Speaking to newsmen at the unveiling of the new king-elect, Prince Folami said Murtala’s selection was a unanimous decision of the royal families in Ikeja Kingdom and that the name was picked after proper scrutinizing of all candidates shortlisted to assume the throne.

He said the document where every royal families members signed to endorse Murtala as king- elect for the stool of Olu of Ikeja, was part of document attached to the governor through the state Commissioner for Local Governments and Community Affairs.

They all pleaded with Governor Sanwo-Olu to give government consent to the installation of Murtala as the new monarch for the kingdom.

They attributed the earlier delay in nominating king-elect for many years after the demise of the late monarch of the kingdom to rancour among the princes within the royal family that were supposed to nominate. However, the royal families members said it has been resolved that Prince Murtala should be their king.