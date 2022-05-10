From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Following the refusal to call off the strike embarked upon by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the management of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife, Osun State, has directed all students to vacate the hall of residence.

The management directed the students who are still staying in their hostels to go to their respective homes immediately.

A statement signed and made available to Journalists by the Dean, Division of Student Affairs, Prof. I.O. Aransi, on Tuesday, warned the students not to stay in their hostels beyond Friday, 13th May, 2022.

“All undergraduate and postgraduate students in the halls of residence are directed to vacate their respective hostels and go home till further notice.

“It is our hope that issues necessitating the strike action will be resolved as soon as possible.”