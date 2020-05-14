Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Chairman, Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Sylvester Okoro, yesterday, reiterated his stand on his 14 days ultimatum issued to Fulani herdsmen to leave his community, saying the lives and safety of his people cannot be undermined.

Okoro, who spoke shortly after a meeting called at the instance of the Edo State Commissioner of Police presided over by Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ayodeji Faniyan, said the council cannot be intimidated into submitting the lives of Orhionmwon residents on the altar of patronage as he officially swore to protect the lives and property of the people.

The council boss while acknowledging pleas from the Chambers of Olayiwola Afolabi on the need to cooperate to ensure a holistic documentation of genuine herders, lamented the role of the police to put the cart before the horse.

He however put Faniyan on notice against his position that not even the state governor can order the vacation of herdsmen from a locality let alone a council chairman, a statement that clearly shows bias in favour of over 15 mobilised leaders of the Fulani herdsmen who hitherto never honours invitation to security meetings at the council.

“The position of the council is unambiguous. We have given the Fulani herdsmen two weeks to vacate the local government to enable us carry out a proper documentation of the genuine herdsmen,” he said