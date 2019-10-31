Alhaji Ali Hantsu, the Immunisation Officer, Gagarawa Local Government Area in Jigawa, said the council had received 26,800 doses of polio vaccine from the state government for the November round of polio vaccination.

Hantsu, who made this disclosure at a stakeholders meeting in Gagarawa on Thursday, said more than 26,000 children would be vaccinated during the exercise.

He said that the vaccination, which targeted children under the age of 5, would commence on Saturday, Nov. 2.

Earlier, the Manager, Primary Health Care Agency in the area, Alhaji Kabiru Na-Malle, said the agency had successfully concluded arrangement for the vaccination.

He lauded the local authorities for donating 26 cartons of chocolates to be used in luring children for the exercise.

Na-Malle also urged religious leaders and traditional rulers to assist in mobilising their subjects for the exercise. (NAN)