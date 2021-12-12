By Bolaji Okunola

As the looming threat of the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues to generate concern among health professionals, the Nigeria Infection Disease Society (NIDS) has stated that vaccine remains the only weapon of protection against the pandemic.

NIDS made the declaration during its 2021 annual general meeting and scientific conference held last weekend at the Nigerian Institute of Medical Research, Yaba, Lagos.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Doctor Lorhen Akase, Head, Infectious Disease Unit, Department of Medicine, University of Lagos, speaking at the event, stressed the need for proper orientation about the danger of the pandemic and its consequences. He maintained that regular awareness campaign would reduce the spread of the deadly disease.

His words: “We all know government alone cannot do this. They need organization or institute like us and the media who has a voice in decision-making. We need to find a way in which we can implement a strategy to overcome it.”

“Awareness needs to be made so that people won’t take the pandemic for granted. The only weapon we have against this disease is the vaccine. Implementing a vaccine strategy will be one of the strongest solutions to the pandemic,” he added.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .