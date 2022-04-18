Medical laboratory and research scientists from West Africa are set to chart a course that will assist in building local capacity for the manufacturing of vaccines and other medical products in the sub-region.

This was disclosed in a statement by Ms Efam Dovi, Public Relations and Outreach Lead, CelebrateLAB Conference, on Sunday in Lagos.

Dovi noted that the outbreak of COVID-19 disease saw West Africa, and indeed Africa, suffer inequity in access to masks, diagnostic devices, testing kits and other medical supplies, as well as vaccines.

“While health inequity against the continent is not new, the COVID-19 pandemic reopened the conversation on ensuring the continent’s self-sufficiency in healthcare products and solutions through local manufacturing in order to expand access to healthcare.

“This effort will require wider collaboration across the region to ensure that the needed expertise and resources are available to create the right environment for product manufacturing.”