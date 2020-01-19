Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Eulogies poured in torrents, yesterday, at the Justice I.A. Umezulike Auditorium of the Enugu State High Court Complex, as the state Judiciary held a valedictory court session for the former Chief Judge of the state, His Royal Majesty, Justice Ezebuilo Ozobu (Rtd.).

The valedictory court session which was presided over by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice N.P. Emehelu, had in attendance the President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo, Chief Nnaia Nwodo; oil magnet, Prince Arthur Eze; Senator Collins Ndu and the chairman, Enugu State Council of Traditional Rulers, Igwe Lawrence Agubuzo, among others.

Also in attendance was the widow of Eze Ozobu, Lolo Adaora Irene Ozobu, his children, and other members of the family.

Emehelu, in her speech that lasted for about an hour, described the deceased as a model of intellectual excellence. She said: “His Lordship’s pedigree as a former court room practitioner for 16 years and as an erudite author greatly influenced the way he spiced his intellectually rich judgments with classic works and home truths.”