Bunmi Ogunyale

Valencia coach Albert Celades has heaped praises on Lille of France striker Victor Osimhen, saying the Nigerian hunger for goals can unlock any defense.

Celades also admitted that they were lucky in their 1-1 draw with Champions League opponents Lille.

Jonathan Ikone came off the bench to cancel out Denis Cheryshev’s opener in stoppage time to give Lille a 1-1 draw against 10-man Valencia. Valencia had Mouctar Diakhaby sent off five minutes from time after being shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

“Osimhen is amazing and he will transform into a better striker in a little years to come. I admired his hunger for goals. He was always breathing hard on our defense.

“We have never been comfortable. It cost us a lot with the ball and has been the tone throughout the game,” said Celades.

“We improved in the second-half, but in the first-half it cost us. In general, we have had little fluidity in the game because we have been pressed and pressed. They have generated many chances.

“All matches are crucial in the Champions League because there’s only six. Everything matters a lot and penalises you for any mistakes. We continue with our advancing options intact and now everything hardens more.”