Spanish La Liga side, Valencia are said to be keeping tabs on Arsenal wonderkid, Bukayo Saka with a view to a transfer, reports Allnigeriasoccer.com.

The Hale End Academy product comes off contract with the Gunners after the end of the 2020-2021 season, raising speculation that he may end his association with the north London club as he has yet to put pen to paper on a new deal.

The likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich are monitoring his situation ahead of the upcoming transfer window, but a new club in the shape of Valencia is in the mix to sign the 18-year-old.

It can be reported with certainty that a top Valencia scout was at the Trening centar Petar Miloševski (Skopje) in November when England U19s thrashed North Macedonia 5-0 in a European U19 Championship qualifier, and he was at the stadium to specially monitor Saka, not any other player.

Despite lasting only 13 minutes on the pitch, the Arsenal starlet gave a good account of himself, netting nine minutes after he came off the bench.

Several English-born young talents of Nigerian parentage have moved abroad in recent seasons, including Josh Maja, Ademola Lookman, Xavier Amaechi and Ola Aina.