From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Rev Chika Madu, the Founder and General Overseer of Highway to Grace Assembly Ministry Nsukka, Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State has advised youths to beware of coronavirus pandemic as they celebrate this year’s St. Valentine’s Day, on Sunday.

Madu gave the advice in Nsukka on Saturday in an interview with Sunday Sun, he said that youths should know that COVID-19 is real and had killed thousands of people access the world including Nigeria and other Africa country.

“If anybody is telling you that COVID-19 is not real or does not exist that person is deceiving you and does not love you.

“You can stay in your various homes to express your true love to members of your families and neighbours and loved ones.

“Remembe, ls only when you are alive that you will be able to realise your future dreams,” he said.

He urged youths who would insist on going out to celebrate with their friends to ensure strict compliance with Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocols and guidelines.

“You must wear your face mask, have your hand sanitiser, wash your hands regularly as well as ensure social distance wherever you are.

“All hands must be on deck to assist Federal Government, in its bid to prevent further spread of the deadly virus in the country,” he said.

The Cleric, who is also a philanthropist further adviced youths to avoid any forms of immorality while celebrating At. Valentine Day, but urged them to emulator and replicate the good virtues of Saint valentine by showing true love and impacting positively in the life of others.

“You must show agape love to your friends and neighbours like St Valentine of the blessed memory did.

“Remember your body is the holy temple of God and any attempt to defile it in premarital sex attracts God’s wrath.

“Know that, God is watching you, even when you lock all doors and windows of your room, God is seeing you,” he said.