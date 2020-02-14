Christopher Oji

A furious woman poured hot oil on her husband for allegedly buying phone as a valentine gift to his girlfriend in Imo State yesterday.

The victim, Michael, is in critical condition at a public hospital in Owerri, the capital of the state, while the suspect is being quizzed by the police.

A police source said the mater was reported by the victim’s friend, Emma.

“Emma had reported that his friend, Michael, called him to come to his rescue as he was in a critical condition. He said when he arrived Michael’s home, he met him shivering and with fire burns on his back. When he inquired what the problem was, his friend’s wife told him that she picked his phone while a lady called and the lady did not know who picked the call and started praying for her husband that she loved the phone as it was her dreamed phone.

“We are investigating to know if the woman who made the call was really the victim’s girlfriend or whether it was a mistake. But whether she is really Michael’s girlfriend or not, Michael’s wife has no right to attempt to take another person’s life.

“Michael has not been able to speak because the fire burns were too painful.

People should not take laws into their hands. Why the jungle justice when they could resolve the crisis amicably.