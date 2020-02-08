Nollywood actress and single mum of one, Uche Ogbodo, has opened up on how she feels anytime she sees couples preparing for Valentine’s Day.

She confesses: “Valentine is almost here and I don’t have plans yet. Left for me, I would watch football all day. I don’t feel bad or get jealous seeing lovers getting ready to enjoy the day. Love is beautiful and should be celebrated, but sometimes I get angry because I am still single.”

Ogbodo, who welcomed her baby girl, Mildred more than five years ago, revealed that though, her baby daddy, Arthur Apo, has not been involved in the life of their daughter, she had since moved on.

“I am not lonely though. I have a boo and a full house. I have my 5-year-old daughter too. So, I have no time to be lonely. For now, my partner and I haven’t planned for Val’s day because he would be working. It is a Friday after all bu