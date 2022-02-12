By Vivian Onyebukwa

Valentine’s Day is one of those days where you should be romantic to your loved one.

When you think Valentine’s Day, the colour red is probably one of the first things to pop into your mind. Red symbolises love and passion.

However, gone are the days when the Valentine’s Day outfit is restricted to the reds in your closet.

There are more options available either for dinner or a casual date. All you need to do is to put them together into an amazing look and you are ready to go.

Play with colours, delving into neutral shades or soft petals.

Pair red with black. Black makes one looks stunning. It is the colour that any woman can rock and it looks sexy, especially accessories.

Pink is also a great piece of clothing to wear to a casual date. It is classic and such a flirty and feminine colour.

Silver and lavender are also for subtle and sassy statement.

Whether you are going for a chic, laid back, or sophisticated outfit, white is just one of those colours that work for everything.

Again, you can never go wrong with nude. For a sleek look, go for nude dress or heels.