Players and officials of the ‘Flying Antelope’, Rangers International F.C, yesterday, joined the less privileged in celebration of the season of ‘Love’ as the world marked St. Valentine’s day.

The team, after its morning training session, went to Holy Child Motherless Babies Home, Ogui, Enugu, where cash and gifts were presented.

Team Manager of the side, Barrister Amobi Ezeaku, who led the delegation on the visit, described the visit as one that needed to be carried out as the season demands, stressing, “Love is in the air and Rangers as a team decided to visit the less privileged and celebrate with them. Love is about giving. Love is about shearing. Love is about listening. The much we came with for the operators of this home is to encourage them on the good work they are doing.”

Receiving the donations, a representative of the home, Rev. Sr. Scholastica Mmasichukwu Nworgu, thanked them for the visit and gifts, stressing, “We greatly appreciate your presence here today, which is a day to celebrate love. We thank you for remembering us as you always do to see the little ones here. We pray God to see your team through all the competitions you participate.”