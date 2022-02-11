It promises to be an exciting weekend of romance and love tango as hospitality hot spot, Mozarella set to treat lovers and couples to hours of lovey-dovey escapade this Valentine’s season.

According to Dotun Oloidi, Managing Director, Mozarella, the Valentine’s Day package for lovers and couples includes music, comedy, game show and dance from today, Friday February 11 till Monday, February 14, Valentine’s Day.

“As part of making the lovers’ moments so special and enthralling, we are offering a fabulous 25 percent discount on accommodation facilities for guests to soak in the pleasures of Valentine’s. At Mozarella, we treasure the patronage of youths and community leaders in Baruwa, Ayobo, Lagos, and as a reward for their loyalty and unalloyed support over the years, we have approved 25 percent discount on room accommodation. Also, our Food & Beverage department is fully ready to make the Valentine’s celebration a memorable one for lovers and couples alike. It is our commitment and hospitality tradition to treat our guests like kings and queens on special occasions like Valentine’s,” Oloidi said.