Love is…

By Lorenzo Anucha (Princeps)

Love is warm, Love is kind,

Love is gentle, Love is NOT blind!

Love is round, A welcome sound,

Love is most, A gentle voice.

Love is he, Love is she,

Lovers we, Love is me.

Love is deep, Cannot Sleep,

Love is Hallow, Never shallow.

Love is latent, Love is blatant,

Love is patient, Love is doctor.

Love can heal, Love with zeal,

Love is real, Not AISLE but We’ll.

Love is thee, Love with glee,

Love is life, Love is strife.

Love is wife, Struggles rife.

Love has potential, Thus love is kinetic.

Love is hate, Love is late,

Love innate, Love is great,

Love is in, Love is out,

Love is dead, To world without!

Love shall live, Love shall give,

Love will breathe, Love will weave.

Love is thief, Love is grief,

Love is trust, Without belief!

Love is one, Love is two,

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Love is you, but … who is love?

Love is God, Love above,

A docile dove, A welcome glove.

Love is tree, Love is root,

Love is youth, Love is …

Love is L.A.U D., Love is mute,

Love is proud, Love is cute.

Love is tense, Love intense,

Present Neuter, Past or Future,

Love is man, Love is human,

Love is Woman, Woe unto Man!

Love was Adam, Love was Eve,

Love is Eden, Love is leaf.

Love is tender, Giver not lender,

Burden borrows, Love shares sorrows.

Love is rose, Love is thorn,

Obvious beauty, Hidden scorn!

Love is under, None put Asunder,

Love is sex, Thus love is vexed.

Love will grieve, Lovers leave,

Hearts will heave, Lost reprieve.

Love will last, Love is past,

Love contradicts, Thus Love edicts!

Love takes less, Love wants more,

With much adore, Je t’aime l’amour!

•Follow on IG @princepsrex