From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The National Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria Youth Wing, Belosochukwu Enwere, has appealed to Nigerian youths to promote peace, love and to reunite the country during Valentine’s Day celebration

Enwere, who made this known in a statement yesterday, said: ‘Valentine should teach us peace unity and oneness. This is a time to show the entire nation that we are one. We must eschew ethnic segregation and bitterness and embrace one another.

‘The true essence of Valentine Day is true love. It is supposed to be a day when lovers, married couples, reaffirm their love and genuine affection for one another.

‘It is not only for married couples; singles also partake in the celebration by spreading what is called agape love.

‘Valentine’s Day should teach us about sacrifice. It is about nurturing our families and promoting the spirit of giving, sharing and sacrificing.

‘Like the first Valentine did by laying down his life so that couples may be united, and as Christ did by laying down his life for us to gain salvation, we must be ready to make meaningful sacrifices in life.

‘But most importantly, Valentine celebration should bring us closer to the source of true love, Jesus Christ. The Church frowns at a situation whereby secularism appears to trivialize such a very important event that should be a source of great joy to humanity.

‘We believe strongly that a world devoid of true love would be an empty world. We need genuine love all over the country to heal the broken heart and to melt the heart of stones so that lasting peace may permeate the whole of humanity.’