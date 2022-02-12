In celebration of this year’s Valentine’s Day, actress and filmmaker, Titilola Ajayi is set to thrill her fans to ‘Feast of Love’ dinner.

According to her, ‘Feast of Love’ is a love-driven initiative created to appreciate couples and lovers who desire to solidify their relationships at Valentine’s.

“Everyone knows Valentine’s Day is a time to show love. Though, I believe love should be shown to others from time to time. Feast of Love is a dinner date put together by my team and I to celebrate lovers who are my fans. All they need to do is to share a video on social media recounting the quality they cherish in their partner,” she explained.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Ajayi said further that the video entries will run from February 5 to 12. While the videos of couples with highest social media engagement will be selected for the Valentine’s Day date, the chosen couple will be treated to a dinner with the actress and go home with consolation prizes amongst other side attractions.

On what inspired the initiative, Ajayi said: “The least of what we can do is to show love to one another. With the bad news we are exposed to everyday and the struggles experienced by the average Nigerian, love is all we need at this time not hating one another.”