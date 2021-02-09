Validata and Inlaks have entered a partnership agreement that will see the companies cooperate on future Temenos projects in Africa.

The African banking market is one of the fastest growing and profitable markets globally. With most banks in the region undergoing a digital transformation, there is a great demand for test automation and data management to support their initiatives.

Both companies are long-standing Temenos partners, with a track record of successful implementation and projects. The partnership aims to provide AI-powered digital automation by pairing Validata Technologies with Inlaks’ regional expertise to assist banks and financial institutions in implementing intelligent test automation, test data management and environment provisioning to test end-to-end the Temenos systems, and eliminate data friction in the CI/CD process, thereby maximizing test and risk coverage and delivering better digital experiences.

Commenting on the partnership, Femi Adeoti, CEO at Inlaks, said: “Given the demand from our customers to help streamline their testing and improve the efficiency and quality of their deployments, we needed to incorporate best-of-breed tools into our offerings. The partnership with Validata will enable us deliver solutions on demand, scaled to meet customers’ needs.”