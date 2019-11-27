Value Jet airlines has thrown its weight behind the Remo Secondary Schools Athletics Championship, which begins today at the Gateway International stadium in Shagamu.

The competition, organised by the Falilat Ogunkoya Sports Foundation, is for secondary schools in the Remo Division of Ogun State, and it will serve as a veritable platform to discover talents who can be groomed in time to represent Ogun State at the National Sports Festival, holding in Benin, Edo State, in March/April next year, and those who can be groomed to represent the country in the future.

The brain behind the event, Chief Falilat Ogunkoya, is grateful to Value Jet and its owner, Kunle Soname, for backing the competition and believes the talents discovered at this competition will forever be grateful to Soname, also a Remo indigene, for giving them the opportunity to be noticed.

“This is a dream come true for me. I’m grateful to Mr. Soname for identifying with our objective, which is to give boys and girls in the Remo division of Ogun State the opportunity to showcase their talents. Through his company, Value Jet, the first Remo Secondary Schools Athletics Championships is a reality,” said Ogunkoya.