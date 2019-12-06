Speaking ahead of the race, ValueJet Head of Operations, Mrs. Yewande Cole, said the race is one of the company’s numerous ways to create bond among Nigerians and the world at large. “The Ultra-Marathon is first of its kind in Africa and we are elated that our company is responsible for bringing youths together to harness their talents. I’m confident that we all are in for a good time on Saturday.

“Our chairman, Kunle Soname, is a sports inclined personality who is very passionate about the race, so, participants and fans alike would witness a world class event,” she said. On whether the race would be sustained, she assured that adequate plans were in place to stage the marathon yearly. The winners of the 50-kilometre ultra-race in both foreign and local categories will pocket $2,000, while the second and the third placed runners will get $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. For the Nigerian local five-kilometre run, the winner will receive N500, 000, runner-up N300, 00,00, while the second runner-up will take home N150, 000. About 4,000 athletes from 35 countries are expected to participate in the 50-kilometre road race, which is reputably the largest in the series.