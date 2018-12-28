NAN

Liverpool’s impressive climb to the top of the Premier League has been built on the foundations of a solid back-line, centre-back Virgil van Dijk said.

Dutchman Van Dijk has become the lynchpin of a defence that has conceded only seven goals in 19 matches and helped Liverpool move six points clear.

He joined the club from Southampton in January for a reported 75 million pounds.

However, the Netherlands captain said the camaraderie in Juergen Klopp’s side has played a major role in helping unbeaten Liverpool tighten up at the back.

“I tell them, it is all of us, all of us together, working day in and day out.

“Sometimes I have not that good a game, maybe then (left-back Andrew) Robertson, maybe someone else, that is always how it is in football.

“It’s about how we do it together. ‘Together’ is the key in this otherwise you cannot stop conceding goals,” Van Dijk told the club’s official website.

The Merseyside club top the table on 51 points, six ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and seven ahead of defending champions Manchester City, who they visit in a key contest on Jan. 3.

Liverpool are now bookmakers’ favourites to claim a first English title for 29 years.

However, the Dutchman said the club had a long way to go if they wished to convert the strong start into a successful campaign.

“What’s important is we need to keep going; we cannot be satisfied with what we have right now because we have nothing at the moment,” he said.

Liverpool will be looking to maintain their advantage at the top when they host fifth-placed Arsenal in the league on Saturday.