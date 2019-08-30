Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named UEFA Men’s Player of the Year, beating Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to the award.

The award tops a fantastic season for the Netherlands international, who was voted PFA Player of the Year for his displays at the heart of a Liverpool defence which conceded just 22 goals in the Premier League and finished the campaign with a sixth European Cup, beating Tottenham 2-0 in the final in Madrid.

Lucy Bronze was named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year.

The defender has played for Lyon since 2017 and won the World Cup Silver Ball this summer, as the second-best player of the tournament in France.