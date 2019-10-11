The Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC), yesterday, blamed the epileptic power supply in some parts of Akwa Ibom on vandalization of key infrastructure.

Manager, Corporate Communication, PHEDC, Mr John Onyi, said this while briefing newsmen in Uyo.

According to him, about 104 transformers had been vandalised within Uyo metropolis in the last three months.

Onyi described the vandalism of electricity infrastructure as a major challenge militating against adequate power supply to customers.

He advised electricity consumers in the zone to be vigilant, and report any suspicious movement around electricity transformers to security agencies for prompt action.

“There may be a lot of challenges in the system; people are clamouring for supply 24/7, but the question is: how many megawatts is Nigeria generating on daily basis?

“In Uyo, the state capital, we have lost, as at two days ago, 104 transformers to vandalism. It is not encouraging; 104 transformers lost in one state to the vandals What we should be talking about now is extension in the network, not vandalism of existing infrastructure. So, it is a major challenge,” said Onyi.

On estimated billing, Onyi said that the company was making efforts to provide customers with prepaid meters to reduce over billing.

According to him, it is the desire of the electricity distribution company to see that every customer is metered. He said the company had established a reconciliation mechanism to handle complaints arising from estimated billing.