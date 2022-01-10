Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State yesterday sent strong warnings to vandals of public infrastructure and utilities in the state, declaring that anyone found culpable would be punished according to the law.

The governor also disclosed that he would send a bill to the House of Assembly for a punitive measure for anyone caught vandalising public utilities.

Abiodun, who gave the warning while speaking at the Special Church Service to mark this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, held at the Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, noted that the warning became expedient due to the activities of vandals who have stolen the poles and cables of the newly installed street lights on the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu road.

“Last night, we were coming from Ijebu-Ode and noticed that some parts of the lights were not on and on enquiry, we were told that some poles were vandalized and the cables stolen.

“I will be sending a Bill to the House of Assembly for a punitive measure for anyone caught vandalizing public utilities.

“Let parents warn their children and wards. I won’t entertain any call from parents whenever anyone is caught in the act of cultism, vandalism, banditry or any other criminal activities.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“We will find them out and the full weight of the law would be brought upon them. We will make an example of them”, the governor stressed.

On the special church service, Abiodun said that the Armed Forces Remembrance Day was specially chosen to celebrate the service men and women whose job is to protect the people even to the point of paying the ultimate price, describing it as the ultimate act of patriotism.

The governor who took a swipe at those who continue to sow the seed of discord in the country, said the best way to support members of the Armed Forces apart from paying their entitlements and taking care of the widows and orphans of the fallen heroes, was to ensure that peace prevails in the country.

He reiterated that his administration would continue to encourage peaceful co-existence among all Nigerians, while security apparatus in the state has been regiged with modern gadgets, just as the farmers/herdsmen clashes had been curtailed.

In his sermon titled ‘Heroes of Faith, Our strength’, the Provost, Cathedral Church of St. Peter, Ake, Abeokuta, Very Reverend (Dr.) Issac Adeniji, regretted that the world has witnessed many senseless wars which had led to loss of millions of lives and make many women widows and children orphans.