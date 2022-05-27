Following frequent vandalism of electricity installations across the country, Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), has threatened its workers with life imprisonment and dismissal if they are involved in the destruction of the company’s assets.

Making reference to the AEDC staff who was convicted and jailed in Kogi State for his involvement in a vandalism case, the AEDC Marketing Manager, Mr Donald Etim, warned that the company has zero tolerance for vandalism of its network assets irrespective of whether perpetrators of such actions are staff of AEDC or members of the general public.

He explained that disciplinary measures would take its full course which, in this case, is outright dismissal and loss of all employee benefits. He added that vandalism of electricity network infrastructure is a serious offence punishable with a maximum sentence of life imprisonment under Section 1(9) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act LFN 2004.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In a statement, Etim recalled that an Upper Sharia Court sitting in Minna, Niger State, handed a one-year jail term to one Abdulsalamad Abubakar, who was caught vandalising an AEDC substation in Paida junction of Minna.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .