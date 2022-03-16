From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Minister of Power Abubakar Aliyu has added another twist to the ongoing imbroglio in the power sector, saying that the vandalism of the pipelines is the reason for the nationwide blackout.

In a statement, the Senior Assistant, Media to Minister of Power, Sanusi Tsa, said that apart from low water level, most of the pipelines that convey gas the plays have been vandalised.

‘We are where we are today also because of the increasing vandalism of pipelines that also supply gas to the power plants. This too is being resolved in collaboration with the relevant agencies. Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other gas suppliers are working relentlessly to restore gas supply for optimum power supply.

‘The current challenges of electricity supply in Nigeria are being resolved with the ongoing restoration of normal operations. Early in the week, the national grid suffered a decrease in electricity due to so many factors. However, more of the power is being restored,’ he said, adding that the government is doing something to resolve the problems of vandalism.

‘Routine maintenance of power generating plants had also contributed to the current power outages we are experiencing.

‘These challenges do not in anyway indicate that the ongoing rehabilitation of the national grid by the government is not yielding result.

‘Despite all the challenges, we are recording successes and the grid is being restored to full operation. Government solicits the support of all Nigerians at this time, while efforts will continue to increase and stabilise electricity supply across Nigeria,’ he said.

