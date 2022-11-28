By Christopher Oji

The Railway Police command of the Nigeria Police Force has arrested 30 suspected railway vandals between the month of September and October, 2022.

The arrest was sequel to the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, to all service chiefs to safeguard the railway infrastructure across the Federation.

Following the directives,the Inspector-General of Police Mr. Usman Baba Alkali, directed the Railway Police Command led by CP Yetunde Longe to engage the Direct Action Response Tactics (DART), to effectively to protect the railway corridors from vandals.

According Commissioner of Police Railway Police Command , Mrs. Yetunde Longe,”the Command recorded big on the 8th of September, 2022; acting upon credible information, men of the Railway Police Command swooped on some criminal elements that have been involved in recurrent vandalisation and theft of railway iron sleepers at the section KM 1086 Sheme Town Faskari Local Governement Area of Kastina State; leading to the arrest of 14 suspects.

“The suspects ,after exchange of fire with the policemen abandoned a Trailer truck with registration number: LFA 307XB, and a Sharon car. However, further relentless combing of the crime scene led to the arrest of the suspects on September 10 .

“The suspects are: Muhammed Lawan 35, Umar garba 28, Sahana iliyasu ,22,Bashiru abdulrahaman ,20, Dauda musa,27,Ahmad sani,21, Muhammed Haruna ,20, Aten Ahmed, Gaddafi bala,21, Ali Umar 25, Wudeama Tahiru ,23, John Jaccob ,22, Ezekiel gumeret ,26, Sulaimon musa ,20.

“Similarly, on 26th of September 2022 the Rigasa Railway Divisional Police Headquarters arrested five suspects in connection with vandalsation of window frames at Gidan Buse substation station. The suspects namely: Sadi Mohammed ,26, Nasiru Yakubu ,35, Yau Ibrahim ,26); while two others were arrested- Buhari samlia ,25, Aliyu abdulahi, 24 ,were also arrested for the same crime on 17th of October, 2022.

“Men of the Funtua Railway Police Division, Katsina state also raided the hideout of notorious railway vandals arrested four suspected vandals in possession on one hundred and railway iron sleepers and sixty cut to size triangular iron pieces belonging to the Nigerian Railway Cooperation (NRC).”

CP Yetunde Longe, however noted that investigations will be swiftly concluded and the culprits will be duly charged to court to face the wrath of the law to its full extent.