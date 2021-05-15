FROM Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Not less than 50 communities in Enugu and Ebonyi States have been thrown into darkness following the activities of criminal elements, who vandalised Amechi-Awgu 33KV mainline, which supplies electricity to the affected communities.

The 33KV mainline, which is the property of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC), was vandalised at Nenwe Junction down to the World University in Aninri Local Government Area. Over 40 spans of aluminium conductors on the line were removed, as well as the collapse and damage of 15 high tension poles.

Disclosing this yesterday in Enugu, the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, said that the vandalism affected about 130 distribution substations (transformers) rendering them non functional and unable to supply electricity to customers.

According to him, the said part of the network had been under constant attack since January.

“The present incident reoccurred barely two weeks after the company had spent millions of naira in replacing the vandalized items.