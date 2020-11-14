David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) has expressed worry over the activities of vandals to its installations across the South East region.

Consequently, the Head, Corporate Communications of the electricity company, Mr Emeka Ezeh has warned the thieves to stay away from EEDC’s installations as he regretted to inform the company’s customers in parts of Awka, Anambra State, that the loss of supply currently being experienced was as a result of vandalism at the Nibo 11kv Feeder.

The incident which occurred in the late hours of Saturday, November 7, 2020, according to Mr Ezeh, had thrown EEDC’s customers in the affected areas into darkness.

He said that the entire Nibo, Mbaukwu, Isiagu and Umuawulum communities were out of electricity supply as a result of this development.

In a related development, EEDC also informed its customers in Ogidi and environs, of a fault that occurred at its 15MVA power transformer located at the Ugwunwasike Injection Substation, which had affected power supply to Ogidi, Ezeowelle, Ogbunike, Awkuzu, Nkpor, Toll Gate, Machine Parts, Afor Igwe, Umunachi, Oye Orisa, and Alben Industries.

“Our team of engineers are currently working assiduously to replace the vandalised items at Nibo 11KV Feeder, as well as clear the fault at 15MVA power transformer at Ugwunwasike Injection Substation and restore supply to customers in the affected areas.

“We apologize for the inconveniences these situations must have caused our esteemed customers and assure them of our continued commitment towards delivering improved services, ” Ezeh said.

Pic: EEDC