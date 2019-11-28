Keresifon Essien, Uyo

The leadership and management of Nigeria’s Vandrezzer FC are planning to construct a 5,000 capacity stadium in Ibiono Ibom.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sporting Sun in Uyo, Joseph Udofia, Proprietor of the Nigeria National League (NNL) side, confirmed the plans.

“One of the ways is to embark on the construction of a new model stadium with 5,000 seating capacity here in Ibiono Ibom so as to attract sports tourists to Ibiono and Akwa Ibom in general. It could be expanded to 10,000 capacity as time goes on,” said Udofia

“In the interim, we are now going to use Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium as our home ground as approved by the NNL body. While we use Ikot Ekpene Stadium to start up our campaign in the NNL, it is our hope that the construction work on our new stadium will start in earnest soon.”

“I’m excited that Ikot Ekpene has a long history and tradition as a football crazy town with crazy soccer followers who are good at football. The town has produced outstanding footballers of national and international repute like: I T Umoh who played a striking role in the famous Calabar IX club that won the National Challenge Cup in 1954, as well as James Etokebe, Uwem Ekarika, Aniefiek Ekarika, Isong Isang, Ini Udo Idung and Akarandut Orok, etc,” Udofia continued.

“We are appealing to the football loving people of Ikot Ekpene and the entire Akwa Ibom State to join hands with their counterparts from Ibiono Ibom to support Vandrezzer FC in the 2019/2020 NNL season. Vandrezzer FC is our own in the state. Its your club, so go all out to support the club at Ikot Ekpene Stadium, which is our borrowed home ground,” the Vandrezzer FC boss said.