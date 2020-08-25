The University of Port Harcourt (Uniport), its Uniport Sports Institute and Vandyke Sportscom have entered into a mutual Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to champion the course of education, sports development, research, training and the nurturing of athletes to national and global limelight.

The MOU was signed by Professor Stephen Okodudu, Vice Chancellor of the University of Port Harcourt, Emeka Enyadike, CEO of Vandyke Sports, Professor Ken Anugweje, Director, University of Port Harcourt Sports Institute and Mario Leo, Founder and CEO of RESULT Sports from Germany (International Technical Partner of Vandyke Sports). The signing ceremony took place virtually in Port Harcourt, Nigeria, Johannesburg, South Africa and Buedingen, Germany.

Essentially, the MOU will create and enable a platform at the Uniport Sports Institute for mutual creation, the development and sharing of best practices and expertise in carrying out a series of sports industry capacity building programs, developing digital sports and technological solutions for sports performance, fan engagement, digital marketing and communications, artificial intelligence and enhancing competencies for emerging sports industry professions.